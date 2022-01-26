With a three-week break around the corner you could understand if a handful of Munster clubs sued for peace terms with the battle just over halfway through.

Just when the threat of Covid recedes, and with it much of the uncertainty surrounding what AIL games would survive on any given weekend, the snapshot makes a reasonable picture for a province in strife.

On the professional side of the house, a team that has lost only twice this season is lurching along under the guidance of a coach in transition to a comparably worse job across the water. If the optics of that are plain ugly, then the speculation it creates is off the leash.

This will continue as long as Johann van Graan is running the show. A six-month release clause, once triggered, is a useful contract tool for either party in planning the next step once separation raises its head. Once it becomes public, however, it changes everything.

You’d have thought a professional sports organization could have figured a way out if it, a functional compromise if you like, for Van Graan is now the marathon man with a self-inflicted injury who claims he’s good for a personal best.

Meanwhile, on the domestic side of the house the mood needs medicating.

It is hard to fathom how Munster, who hogged the AIL from its inception in 1990/91 for 17 of its first 20 years, have fallen so far from this shop window, having been credited initially with giving the professional team the basis for becoming one of the best outfits in Europe.

The historic tie-up between the AIL clubs and the provincial side was Munster’s calling card. You could drive a bus through the gap currently separating the two. The level of hurt and anger we come across in that region is unrelenting.

This Serbo-Croat vibe was not on the horizon even after the AIL had its eye wiped by the professional game, around the turn of the century, simply because there was an acknowledgement and gratitude for what the AIL clubs had done in the first place.

Of course the disconnect with the clubs, and its referees – that issue has still not been put to bed - is not on Johann van Graan’s job spec. But if Munster try to address one without the other, they are changing direction from one cul de sac to another.

Seemingly the momentum to find a replacement for the South African has gathered pace now that IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora is back on the island. It is unclear what, if any, progress has been made so far.

It is unlikely Nucifora is looking to extend the remit of the new man beyond that of the fella he’s replacing, but maybe this would be a good time to examine what’s required in Munster, and who might be able to provide it. Which brings us to Declan Kidney.

Not long after Van Graan’s suitcase came into view, so did the name of Munster’s double Heineken Cup-winning coach pop into the public domain. Given Kidney’s experience across the schools and club games in Ireland and England – as well as the Ireland side as assistant and head coach - he has a lot of intellectual property packed between his ears.

No one is suggesting the best place to unload this is on the field, with him in a tracksuit calling the shots. But there is a case to be made for having a director of rugby ultimately responsible for both sides of the house.

True, there would be a lot of long, busy days, overseeing the work of the professional side led by its head coach, and ensuring the development work to feed that squad was the best it could be. Grand, so give him an assistant.

Would Kidney be good at that role? Well, over the course of an interesting journey he would have experience of pretty much every moving part in the operation.

Moreover, he is from that neck of the woods, and made much in his time as Munster head coach of the importance of identity. He has continued that successfully with London Irish where the Exile Nation, wherever you're travelling from, has become their theme.

Of course Kidney is human, with a capacity for awkwardness. When he flips the switch and starts talking in tongues it can be, well, frustrating. But not in the same packed-to-the-rafters ballpark as the frustration of Munster Inc as currently constituted.

And for the AIL clubs suing for peace? If the planets were aligned Munster could have Highfield or Shannon joining a Division 1A where Cork Con, Young Munster, Garryowen and UCC – already looking at a possible play off with Ballynahinch – were in place.

Even if it stayed at four clubs, and they were competitive there, it would be a good base for connecting with the professional side, and the rest of the province. Time to build some bridges.