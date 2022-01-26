| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The right man for the right role – why a Declan Kidney/Munster reunion makes sense

Brendan Fanning

Declan Kidney has been linked with a return to Munster. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Declan Kidney has been linked with a return to Munster. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Declan Kidney has been linked with a return to Munster. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Declan Kidney has been linked with a return to Munster. Image credit: Sportsfile.

With a three-week break around the corner you could understand if a handful of Munster clubs sued for peace terms with the battle just over halfway through.

Just when the threat of Covid recedes, and with it much of the uncertainty surrounding what AIL games would survive on any given weekend, the snapshot makes a reasonable picture for a province in strife.

Most Watched

Privacy