'The players have to take responsibility for what they ingest' - Munster chief says Cronin case is a warning to team-mates

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan says players must learn from the James Cronin case.

The prop received a one-month ban when he tested positive for two banned corticosteroids after his side's draw with Racing 92 in November.

An investigation from Champions Cup organisers EPCR found that the Ireland international “bears at least some fault" after he received the drugs as a result of a dispensing error by his pharmacist, but ruled that the violation was "unintentional".

He missed no matches when serving his suspension during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Flanagan, who has been in situ at Munster since September, says the province are determined to learn from the case and warned players that they must take full ownership of what they put into their bodies.

"It has been (stressful), it has impacted his career. James has received a doping ban and that will always be associated with him," he said of Cronin.

"I think the education piece, we're still working on the details with EPCR in terms of when that takes place and so on but I think the key message is that in James' case - and it's one that will be understood by all players - is that ultimately the players have to take responsibility for what they ingest and put into their system.

"In terms of additional safeguards that we are looking to implement on the back of this, it is mainly about the verification process but also increasing the education contact with the players to reinforce that message that they have to be continuously questioning, continuously aware in this particular area."

Sport Ireland decided not to appeal Cronin's ban, but made it clear that they found the length of the suspension to be lenient.

Flanagan defended the process, but said Munster would learn lessons from the chapter.

"We carried out a very thorough process. EPCR carried out a thorough process and subsequently Munster Rugby and the IRFU carried out a review of our processes," he said.



"Subsequently, we had an additional review meeting with Sport Ireland; with John Treacy and Dr Una May.

"And I think we believe we can always learn and improve, we've looked at additional safeguards that can be implemented.

"Ultimately, the responsibility will always fall on the player. So, it's very much around reminding players of their own duties and responsibilities in terms of taking any medications.

"I think ultimately we're happy the process reviewed the facts, that it was a comprehensive and thorough process.

"We're seeing it as a positive in terms of highlighting the anti-doping processes and practices that are in place in insuring we have a clean sport in rugby.

"It's also a reminder to all players and athletes in terms of their own responsibilities."

Meanwhile, Flanagan said Munster need to find ways of generating income outside of match-day revenue in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

He said that while the naming rights to Thomond Park remain on the table as they have been for some time, the province has not yet found a sponsor for their iconic home ground.

"Look, I think as is clear to everyone this pandemic has affected every sporting organisation right around the world," he said.

"As Philip Browne has said, effectively in March rugby's income across the board fell off a cliff.

"I think we took prudent measures within Irish rugby to reduce our cost base, but the reality is that we are dealing with very significant financial challenges until such time as we return to rugby as usual which will be rugby with spectators in the stadia.

"At the moment, no one has any clarity or timeframe as to when that income-generating rugby will return.

"So, it is a challenge. I think it's a challenge shared right across Irish rugby and other sports organisations also.



"I don't think Munster is experiencing any financial pressure difficulty to the other provinces. We've identified clear areas where we would look to grow the commercial revenues and more importantly diversify the revenue streams of Munster.

"I think we're overly reliant on match-day income and that probably is a common scenario at a number of other clubs.

"And, what this period has proven is that an over reliance on matchday revenue in this time where you can't play games and get people in stadiums is extremely damaging to the revenues.

"We have to, as best we can, find other ways of generating income and growing the revenue base.

"So, it is a big strategic avenue for us and we've put a lot of time and thought into it in advance of the pandemic.

"Some of our plans may be delayed, but we're looking to move on with them even in the midst of this. It's undeniably going to be a tough commercial marketplace out there for the foreseeable future.

"I don't think any company has been unaffected by this but naming rights to Thomond PArk is one of the things on the table.. It's one of the things we're exploring at the moment.

"We have a new head of commercial and marketing (Dave Kavanagh) in situ since the start of this year and yes it's one of the things we're actively investigating but there's nothing to report in that space yet."

