'The club are aware of my coaching aspirations' - Rowntree in running to be Munster head coach after signing new deal

Graham Rowntree remains in the running to take over from Johann van Graan as Munster head coach after the forwards' coach committed his future to the province.

With defence coach JP Ferreira expected to join Johann van Graan at Bath next season and Stephen Larkham heading back to the Brumbies this summer, the former England prop is the only member of the coaching ticket who will be part of the set-up next season.

His two-year deal will see him remain at the province until at least June 2024 and, while he may continue in his current role, there may be scope for him to step up to the top job as part of a new coaching ticket.

Van Graan's shock decision to leave has set Munster on the hiring trail yet again. Ronan O'Gara has ruled himself out of the job, while there have been reports linking Declan Kidney to a Director of Rugby role.

Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast has been strongly linked, while Sharks coach Noel McNamara and former Georgia head coach Milton Haig - Rowntree's former boss at Georgia - have also been mentioned in dispatches.

Rowntree is vastly experienced after working as forwards coach with Leicester Tigers, England, the Lions, Harlequins and Georgia.

Asked about the top job at an online press conference today, Rowntree gave a somewhat cryptic answer but didn't rule the possibility out.

"I'm delighted to be re-signed in my current capacity," he said.

"The head coach question, well that's one for another day. But what I can tell you is that the club and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations."

Signing on for a further two years was an easy decision, he said.

"I like it here so much. I think I've said before what I think of the club and the people here. My family have settled really well. I asked to sign for five years but they wouldn't have it," he said.

"I'm just enjoying my time here and I'm delighted.

"The players are a humble group who want to get better.

"My job is to help them get better day in, day out. My family have been well received and it's important in our world to have good balance of work and play time - I've enjoyed that here. And I'm enjoying working with the coaches and players, that's it really."

Rowntree, who joined along with Larkham in 2018, says the coaching departures did not affect his decision.

"No, you can only control what you can and I can only do what's best for me and my family and my career. I can't control all of that," he said.

"Obviously, there's a bit going on there and it has been well documented but I'm just delighted that I'll be able to commit and put another two years in."

While the big picture issues of contracts and the club's future loomed large at UL today, the squad's focus is on bouncing back from their dreadful performance against Connacht in Galway last Saturday.

"I'd say it's a tad more than disappointing. Very frustrating. We had some good clearing-the-air meetings yesterday because that wasn't good enough from us. It just wasn't good enough at all," he said.

"We still lost by two points but we didn't control key areas of the game, particularly around territory. We didn't have enough starter plays in their third in the second half in particular.

"They had plenty of starter plays, I think they had 20 lineouts and they were a handful off all of those.

"They mauled well. They took us on at a perceived strength of ours there, they tried to maul us over the line six times and they did on one, scored a good try.

"I saw Dewald Senekal after the game, I shook his hand, I think he's done a great job with that forward pack and Collie Tucker around the set-piece and defence.

"They were a proper handful on Saturday night and we should have done better. We've had a good look at ourselves because that wasn't good enough and there's no one in the club who will say anything different to that."