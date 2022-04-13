“It is important that Munster have someone who understands the unique history and culture of the club and has the experience to maximise the talent in the squad.”

That was IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora yesterday throwing his tuppence worth into the announcement of Graham Rowntree as Munster’s new head coach.

Or, as the official line has it, head coach in waiting because Johann van Graan of course is still on the bridge, and won’t be jumping ship until the season ends.

This endorsement from the most powerful man in Irish rugby throws up a few questions.

The first is this: if a month ago you interviewed this candidate and were struck by his understanding of the history and culture of the place and its people, and moreover that he has the experience to get the most out of the squad, why wait until this point to make the announcement?

Consider the circumstances. Johann van Graan has been sitting on a sharp stick since it was made public he was triggering the six month exit clause as head coach.

There are only two roads to travel thereafter: on the first you get blamed for everything that goes wrong; if on the other hand things go right then you’re bombarded with garlands and messages of good will, and your boss gets it in the neck for allowing you to go.

At this point Van Graan knows by touch every painful pebble on route one.

This weary slog has been attended by his mantra that Munster is a special place and means the world to him, and he’ll be faithful every step of the way – until he’s off to Bath with a clutch of current staff and players.

In fairness to him he didn’t design the system that renders the duck lame once it gets into the public domain the exit clause on the contract has been triggered.

He could have chosen the option exercised by the man who anointed him in the role, his predecessor Rassie Erasmus, who let off smoke bombs every time his commitment to the Munster job was raised. Then it got so windy he had to admit that yes, he was in fact heading home early.

Erasmus got away with it because initially he coped very well in difficult circumstances.

First he had to manage the transition from Anthony Foley’s unsuccessful stint in the top job, with Foley still on the premises; then he had to up his game much further after the tragedy of Foley’s sudden death. Good results, charisma and a hard neck saw Erasmus through to a relatively happy, albeit premature, end.

Van Graan sat down to a different poker school and with a different hand to play. That however didn’t stop Erasmus ushering him in with a glowing testimonial.

“He is a wonderful attacking coach and he will add a lot to the lineout work that Jerry (Flannery) is doing,” Erasmus promised of his successor. “He is the master of all, if I can put it that way.”

Spoken like a man trying to escape the jurisdiction before the fine detail of the master’s art is critiqued. Zipping along to the last few months, if it made no sense to have Van Graan still making decisions that affected the squad week to week, once his intentions to leave became clear, then it makes even less sense now that Rowntree has been named in the top job.

Having been left swinging in the wind, post interview, while speculation raged around him, now suddenly the warhorse of a prop is being presented as the perfect fit. If you’re beginning to feel these testimonials are written by a team of estate agents then that’s understandable.

In his favour, Rowntree has already laid good groundwork by immersing himself in Limerick rugby life. When he says he’s comfortable in that environment you believe him. It remains to be seen if he can retain that degree of comfort when his circumstances are changing so dramatically.

Which brings us to the second question: would it not make more sense if he were to be the head coach working to a Director of Rugby?

For example if Rowntree and Mike Prendergast were running the squad, supported by a new defence coach, and Declan Kidney was Munster’s Director of Rugby, with responsibility for the amateur as well as professional sides of the house, you’d have an interesting combination with genuine roots in the province.

Identity is one of the glittering jewels gone from Munster’s crown, but you’d back that trio to find it again.

Clearly that ship has sailed. While Kidney seems locked into London Irish it’s unclear if Prendergast has cast off with it, for extracting him from Racing would come at a cost. Money is not a commodity Munster have lying around the place in great big wads.

So, question three: Could they tap into private donors as they’ve managed in the past? Because of Munster’s reliance on the IRFU for financial support the prospect of outside help is attractive, so long as it doesn’t come with an unacceptable price tag.

For example if the donor wanted to follow his or her money with a raft of suggestions on how the business would run better, or how the team should be selected, you could imagine the discomfort – especially in Lansdowne Road.

It’s nothing compared to the discomfort they should be feeling over the charade around Van Graan’s last stand.

The choreography on this one, where the South African is presented as the man in control up until his flight has cleared Irish airspace, is pathetic. If Nucifora believes he's got his man then get on with it.