Team news: Munster go with mix of youth and experience for South Africa 'A' showdown in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Gavin Coombes featured for Ireland 'A' against New Zealand last week.. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gavin Coombes is one of six Ireland internationals named in the Munster team to take on South Africa 'A' in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday night.

Coombes returns at number eight, while his back row colleague Jack O'Donoghue has also worn the green jersey in the past.

Mike Haley, Shane Daly, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo have also been capped and all start in the backline. The team has a mix of youth and experience, with Cobh youngster Edwin Edogbo starting at second row alongside short-term signing Kiran McDonald, who arrived from Wasps.

Antoine Frisch returns from injury to be named at outside centre, while All Black Malakai Fekitoa is picked among the replacements.

The game will be the first professional rugby match played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the home of Cork GAA, and kicks off tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Munster: M Haley, S Daly, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo, B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa, E Edogbo, K McDonald, J O'Donoghue, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, L O'Connor, K Knox, C Hurley, A Kendellen, N Cronin, P Campbell, M Fekitoa.