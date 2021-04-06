Tadhg Beirne’s Lions fears ease as Munster confirm forward’s injury status

Munster have confirmed that Tadhg Beirne will be back on the pitch in a matter of weeks, easing fears that the rib injury he suffered against Toulouse could ruin his Lions hopes.

After his brilliant Six Nations performances earned him a nomination for player of the tournament, most pundits have Beirne down as a cert for the squad to tour South Africa this summer and he should get a chance to prove himself in the Rainbow Cup.

Munster kick that tournament off against Leinster on the weekend of April 24 and they hope to have Peter O'Mahony available for selection after he missed the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to the French side with a deep cut on his leg he suffered in the Guinness PRO14 final loss to their rivals.

Academy lock Thomas Ahern's hopes of getting more exposure before the end of the season have taken a hit after he suffered a knee injury in a training game. He and hooker Scott Buckley are being sent for scans on injured knees.

Centre Dan Goggin has returned to full fitness, while second-row Fineen Wycherley returned from his neck problem without an issue against Toulouse.

Munster are on a down week after their European exit and return to training next week.

