Senior coach Stephen Larkham, left, and Tadhg Beirne arrive for a Munster rugby squad training session at the University of Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tadhg Beirne could feature for Munster in their season-defining United Rugby Championship quarter-final away to Ulster on Friday night.

The Lion has not featured for the province since injuring his thigh while on Ireland duty during the Six Nations, but he trained fully at the University of Limerick today and is likely to make a return in Belfast.

His availability would bolster the province’s options in the pack where Jean Kleyn is set to return after a neck issue, while Alex Kendellen is going through the concussion return to play protocols after suffering a head injury against Leinster.

Andrew Conway picked up a knee issue in that sobering defeat and faces a fitness test before the team is selected on Thursday, while scrum-half Neil Cronin is back after an ankle issue.

Both Conway and Beirne came through full training today and senior coach Stephen Larkham gave a positive update on their chances this afternoon.

"We've just got off the training park now and they both completed the full session, we'll make a decision after Wednesday on those two," the former Wallaby said.

Dave Kilcoyne, RG Snyman, John Hodnett and Jack Daly are all sidelined.