Stephen Archer targeting Munster appearance record after agreeing new one-year deal

QUIETLY, Stephen Archer is building his way to a place in the Munster record books.

The tighthead prop is part of the furniture at Thomond Park, a reliable cornerstone of their pack who has signed on for another year and is targeting Donncha O'Callaghan's record for the most caps in the province's history.

On Sunday, the Corkman will make his 237th appearance for his home province against Wasps. He hopes to make it to 250 this season, which would bring him past Ronan O'Gara and Billy Holland, with O'Callaghan's 268 on his radar next season.

"It would mean a lot, I suppose," Archer said.

"There have been so many great players to play with Munster, but then you see that Donncha O'Callaghan has also had 94 for Ireland so while it would mean a lot to overtake him, it's an impressive record in fairness to Donners. It would mean a lot to me.

"It's funny how quickly it creeps up.

"I felt like it was only a couple of years ago I was on 100 caps and then 200, time really has flown.

"My main thing is trying to keep looking forward and not dwell on it too much at the moment. I'm still playing so I don't want to look back, just keep trying to rack them up."

Archer came on to the scene just as Munster were coming off their 2000s peak, playing a role in their last trophy-winning season.

"I was on the bench that day in Thomond Park when we beat Leinster," he said of the 2011 Celtic League win.

"I was an unused replacement and I suppose I was naive and thought that this was going to be it every year, unfortunately it hasn't been and just looking over the years now.

"I am disappointed we haven't got any more silverware but I have this season and, hopefully, next season to add to that and hopefully get silverware."

Despite the recent criticism of the team, Archer believes that's a realistic target this year.

The burden of history that lay on his generation of players' shoulders doesn't apply to the young guns coming through.

"Some of the lads would have been very young back then," he said of 2006 and 2008.

"I remember those times very well, a lot of the squad might have only been eight or 10, so it's a lot different for some of those lads.

"It's definitely a motivation. Competing for silverware is 100% where we want to be and to be competing in these massive matches.

"Look, over the last eight years while we haven't got silverware, we haven't been too far off and it's just about making these improvements to get to these finals and winning them when we're there.

"This season? I suppose just the group of players we have. It's a phenomenal squad, definitely the most talented squad that I have been a part of while I've been here.

"We have a good mix of world class internationals, good, hungry players and established, experienced players.

"So I just think that the mixture is there and yeah, hopefully we can produce that in the second half of the season and get silverware."

Munster's most capped players

Donncha O'Callaghan 263

Billy Holland 245

Ronan O'Gara 238

Stephen Archer 236

Peter Stringer 230