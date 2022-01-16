Springbok star Damian De Allende set for Munster exit as Japan move edges closer

Damian de Allende is edging closer to the Munster exit door, as he is expected to return to Japan at the end of the season.

The Springbok centre, who joined Munster in 2020, is out of contract in June, and looks increasingly unlikely to extend his stay.

According to South African publication Rapport, De Allende is poised for a second spell at Saitama Wild Knights, formerly Panasonic Wild Knights, who are coached by New Zealander Robbie Deans.

De Allende has also been linked with Japanese side Kintetsu Liners, but it appears that as things stand, his former club is leading the race to land his signature.

Although the 30-year-old World Cup winner's departure would be a big blow to Munster, the province have been preparing for the likelihood that De Allende will no longer be in Limerick next season.

As such, Munster are understood to be in the market to sign an overseas midfielder as a replacement for De Allende.

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa has been heavily linked with a move to Munster from Wasps, but Independent.ie understands that the 29-year-old is not short of offers.

Munster have strong links with Wasps, as their centre Alex McHenry is currently on loan with the Premiership side, while Academy Manager Ian Costello previously worked with Fekitoa during his time coaching the English outfit.



Fekitoa has switched his allegiances to Tonga, where he was born, meaning he could face Ireland at next year's World Cup.