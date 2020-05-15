Springbok Arno Botha to leave Munster

Munster have confirmed that Springbok back-row Arno Botha has played his last game for the province.

The No 8 will return to his former club Blue Bulls in the South African capital of Pretoria next month, having spent two seasons with the Irish side.

Botha's exit was inevitable when Munster recruited his compatriots RG Snyman and Damian de Allende for next season and the World Cup winning pair could be in the squad in time for rugby's restart later this summer if government restrictions allow.

Botha initially signed for Ulster, but his move was quashed when he failed his medical.

Instead, he moved to London Irish before linking up with Munster where he played 43 times and scored six tries.

"It's impossible to say how much the last 2 years have meant to me in a few photos," he wrote on Instagram.

"I can say that it has been an absolute pleasure playing for one of the best clubs in the world & working with the best people. Playing in front of such incredible support was an honour & I'm very proud to have worn the Munster jersey. Thanks for everything."

Botha is likely to be lining out for the Bulls in a South African competition this summer if rugby in that country is allowed to restart.

As well as Snyman and de Allende, Munster have signed Saracens' Irish qualified full-back Matt Gallagher and are poised to land Leinster prop Roman Salanoa for next season.

