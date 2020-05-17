Sport Ireland opt against appealing one-month James Cronin ban for anti-doping violation

Munster and Ireland prop James Cronin was suspended for a month after an ‘unintentional anti-doping violation’. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sport Ireland have decided against appealing the one-month ban handed down to Munster prop James Cronin for an anti-doping violation.

Cronin was suspended in April after a positive test for two banned corticosteroids, and Sport Ireland have spent the last few weeks weighing up whether or not to appeal against the length of the ban.

However, a sportsperson for Sport Ireland has today confirmed to Independent.ie that an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will not be forthcoming.

With rugby currently on hold due to Covid-19, Cronin did not miss any games, which resulted in Sport Ireland seeking a copy of all the paperwork involved in the case, as part of their forensic review.

Instead, Sport Ireland are satisfied that the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) investigation, which was undertaken by independent judicial officer Antony Davies, was sufficient enough.

That is despite Davies opting against cross-examining Cronin, which drew criticism from several quarters.

Just last month, Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy admitted that he felt the length and timing of the ban was lenient.

Cronin's failed test was carried out after Munster’s Heineken European Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in Thomond Park last November.

It has since been found that the Munster and Ireland player's local pharmacy handed him the incorrect medication, which was meant for another customer with the same name.

It hasn't yet been confirmed, but there is a growing suggestion that Cronin may opt to take legal action against the pharmacy.

Cronin's ban ran from April 15 until May 16, which means that he is free to return to action whenever rugby is allowed to resume.

Online Editors