Sport Ireland could still appeal Munster prop James Cronin's ban for an unintentional anti-doping violation

Sport Ireland are still deliberating on whether to appeal Munster and Ireland prop James Cronin's one-month ban for an unintentional anti-doping violation.

Speaking on a conference call ahead of the publication of the body's 2019 anti-doping annual review, chief executive John Treacy said the length and timing of the 29-year-old's suspension is under review.

Cronin tested positive for two banned corticosteroids after being selected for a post-match test following Munster's draw with Racing 92 on November 23 last year.

Last week, he was handed a one-month ban after a hearing held by Heineken Champions Cup organisers EPCR. Cronin will miss no matches as his ban will be served out during the Covid-19-enforced shut-down.

The hearing found that he had a low level of fault after providing evidence of a pharmacy error that led to him receiving the banned substance Prednesol as well as a prescribed anti-biotic. He took the drug on the eve of and morning of the match and came on as a second-half substitute.

As well as Sport Ireland, the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Rugby can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. They have until May 11 to decide.

Asked about the potential for an appeal, Treacy said: "We're currently reviewing it. An appeal is possible. We have made no decision."

When it was put to him that the length and timing of the suspension appeared lenient, he said: "That is the case, that's why we're reviewing it.

"We're going to review it. We haven't decided yet, but we're reviewing the case as we speak. There is a timeline, you have 21 days. The date is middle of May."

Sport Ireland recorded seven anti-doping violations in their 2019 report, four of which have not yet been announced.

Treacy confirmed that no GAA player tested positive last year, but the failed test reported in The Sunday Independent last weekend falls into this year's figures. Sport Ireland would not comment on that case.

In total, they recorded 1,303 tests in 2019, with cycling and rugby the top sports.

Read More

Anti-doping officials are working through the Covid-19 shutdown on a limited basis, with routine testing curtailed and Sport Ireland relying on their contacts in Customs and the Garda Siochana to identify and investigate potential breaches.

"While we are experiencing unprecedented and uncertain times, the anti-doping system is still functioning, albeit at a significantly reduced level of activity," Dr Una May said.

"Notwithstanding this, Sport Ireland remains in a position to act on any intelligence received; our close relationship with the HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority), An Garda Síochána and Customs is vitally important in this regard.

"Where testing needs to take place, sample collection personnel will be following the basic principles of social distancing, and the protective measures as mandated by the Government."

Rugby accounted for the largest number of for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) for a single sport in 2019 according to the annual review.

In total, 44 TUEs were approved by Sport Ireland; nine of which were given to rugby players.

Sport Ireland conducted 1,303 blood and urine samples across 36 different sports last year. 79% of those were out of competition tests.

There were five adverse findings and two other anti-doping rule violations. Three of the seven have been announced, while four are pending.

"The numbers, while low, are still somewhat higher than in previous years, perhaps reflecting the increased levels of testing," Caroline Murphy, chairperson of the Anti-Doping Committee at Sport Ireland wrote in the foreword to the report.

"But whatever the reason, any adverse finding presents a challenge, a challenge to ensure that every athlete in every sport understands fully both their responsibility to compete clean and also how they can ensure they are actually doing so.

"We can only meet that challenge through the provision of widespread athlete education."

Cyclists were the most tested athletes in Irish sport last year with 218 of the 1,303 tests conducted, with rugby next in line with 196. Athletics accounted for 154 of the tests, while there was 135 tests carried out in the GAA, 90 in rowing, 88 in swimming. 63 in Paralympics and 55 in Irish soccer.

Sport Ireland received 52 applications for TUEs in 2019, approving 44 of those.

Nine of those were granted to rugby players, six in soccer, four in swimming and three in athletics and cycling. Golf, shooting, motorsports and Gaelic football accounted for two each.

Online Editors