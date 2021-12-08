Munster have confirmed that an unnamed number of the 34-strong travelling party who returned from South Africa last week have tested positive for Covid-19 in isolation in Ireland.

Coach Johann van Graan said that it remains possible that some of those who were on the abandoned tour of the Rainbow Nation could still feature against Wasps on Sunday if their isolation period ends in time, while a number of the coaches may also be cleared to travel.

Munster are definitely without 14 members of the squad, management and support staff who were left behind when they left the Rainbow Nation last week.

That contingent will begin returning home tonight, but will have to go through a 10-day isolation when they reach Ireland and testing in line with public health guidelines.

The province are dealing with a major logistical challenge after the onset of the Omicron variant of the virus emerged days after they landed in South Africa for their United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Bulls and the Lions.

And it looks increasingly likely that the match-day squad tot play in their European opener against Wasps will be largely drawn from the internationals who did not travel and the young guns who have been training with them under the tutelage of Academy chief Ian Costello over the past two weeks.

"There's so many dynamics at play here. All I will say is that Public Health has been excellent in assisting us. There's a full PCR testing programme going on," van Graan said when asked if some of those players in isolation in Ireland could travel to Coventry.

"There will potentially be certain players available. We've got to announce a team on Friday afternoon, we've still got to go and get through training after that, so anything is possible at this stage.

"But the main message from myself and all the coaches this week is that the whole focus is on the players in the HPC. If we need any assistance in terms of selection, we will give that but you have to also look at the bigger picture here.

"Guys have been sitting in their hotel rooms for almost two weeks, at home.

"Some players are sick, others aren't. It hasn't been ideal but we are putting all our effort into the players at the HPC. If we can and need to, we will assist from the outside."

Van Graan said that the province never considered short-term signings to cover the gaps in their squad.

"The decision first was do we have enough resources at Munster Rugby? The answer is a definite yes. We never looked to the outside, we're looking at our homegrown players first," he said.

"We've got a very well aligned professional academy and domestic game. Between Cossie (Costello) and Colm McMahon, there's been excellent work on the ground. In the five years I've been here, it's certainly the most aligned we've been.

"We were always going to play this game, supplement the squad with guys from around the province and back guys in the jersey on Sunday.

"Last season our theme when Covid started was 'Change or be changed' so we're well used to change now. I'm not for one second going to say that if you told me two weeks ago this was going to happen, that I could even imagine things happening at this stage.

"I'm not going to talk around that but that's the beauty of rugby and the beauty of the squad. It's certainly not the worst thing that has happened - nobody has passed away during the week.

"We're a strong group of people and that's the beauty of Munster Rugby - it's built on our community. We'll get through this. Rugby is very secondary at this stage. We're going to pick a team for Sunday, we're going to fly over to Coventry, we're going to play the game and we're going to give it our best shot. That shows the spirit of Munster Rugby."

While the coach is staying upbeat from his hotel room, he admitted the last fortnight has been a real challenge.

"It hasn’t been ideal, so many things have happened since we heard the news on that Friday morning whilst we were in Pretoria after our preparation for the Bulls game," he said.

"We travelled to Cape Town, got to the boarding gate, didn't make the plane and went into isolation at a hotel in Cape Town.

"We picked up a few positive cases, and having to leave guys behind, getting on a plane and getting back to Ireland and going to different parts in hotels, at home, quarantining, it’s certainly been challenging.

"But nobody is very sick, and we’ve got brilliant people at Munster, we are very well aligned as an organisation, from everybody that’s left in Cape Town, everybody that’s at home in hotels quarantining and everybody at the HPC has been brilliant, from top to bottom.

"The support we’ve received from all over the world in South Africa, and Ireland, the government, has been exceptional, and between the coaches, myself, Steve (Larkham), Graham (Rowntree), JP (Ferreira) and Ian, Greig (Oliver) and Andy (Kyriacou) since they joined in July we’ve been working closely together, and that comes through in weeks like this.

"All credit to the players, everybody is on the same page. It’s been a challenge, but we’ve adapted as we have many times before, and we’re really looking forward to the week ahead."