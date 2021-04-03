| 1.8°C Dublin

‘Some people have bad blood because we left, but Limerick was good to us’

South Africa's World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus opens up about the fallout from his premature Munster departure in 2017 and explains how his time in Ireland changed his outlook on life

World Cup-winning South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus pictured in 2017 during his time as Munster director of rugby in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

World Cup-winning South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus pictured in 2017 during his time as Munster director of rugby in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

When times got tough during his spell in charge of Munster, Rassie Erasmus would retreat to Anthony Foley’s vacant office and remind himself of the important things in life.

Although most people in the club tended to steer clear in the immediate aftermath of Foley’s untimely passing in 2016, for Erasmus, the room provided a strange comfort.

“When the High Performance Centre was being built, Axel always wanted that office, it was right next to mine,” Erasmus recalls.

