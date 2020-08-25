Snyman injury a disaster for Munster - but it could open the door for one of Irish rugby's top prospects

RG SNYMAN was recruited to be Munster’s game-changer.

In one split second, his knee injury altered the dynamic of not one, but two seasons for the Reds. With the Springbok leading the charge, Johann van Graan’s side had a reasonable chance of landing the Guinness PRO14 title this month. His presence greatly enhanced their chances of succeeding on both fronts when the 2020/21 campaign gets under way too.

The moment he landed awkwardly after pinching Ronan Kelleher’s throw, the 25-year-old knew he had done something serious. He punched the ground in frustration.

His coach remained inscrutable behind his mask, but whatever frustration Van Graan must have felt, it would have doubled when Jean Kleyn went off with a neck ligament injury after joining the fray to replace Snyman.

Over the course of 70 minutes, the Reds lost both of the men signed specifically to set the physical tone from the second row. The duo were recruited to add force to their scrum on the tighthead side as well as ballast as the first arrivers at the breakdown and within the maul.

When Van Graan looks at his options for the next two weeks against Connacht – and probably Leinster in a PRO14 semi-final – he’ll see four Irishmen who, for all their talent, lack the physical gifts of his two compatriots.

In the professional game, 120kg is the magic number for the man who packs down on the right side of the scrum.

Ireland doesn’t often produce men of that bulk, with Devin Toner a notable exception, so the IRFU have looked to South Africa to fill the void on their depth chart.

Hence, Quinn Roux (118kg) and Kleyn (121kg) have been signed to play for Ireland, while Snyman is 117kg and good enough to play that role for South Africa where giant locks are ten a penny.

The primary reason for the quest for size is to add weight to the tighthead side of the scrum, but the big men also act as breakdown enforcers, dominant tacklers and carrying threats.

In Snyman, Munster have one of the best operators on the planet.

Now that he’s gone, along with Kleyn, Van Graan will look at his remaining Irish locks and note athletes with very different profiles.

All three senior locks are listed as second-row/back-row on the province’s website which perhaps demonstrates their greater mobility. The brilliant Academy prospect Thomas Ahern is the closest thing to a Snyman on the Reds books, but he has yet to play for the senior team.

Billy Holland is their lineout technician who works brilliantly in tandem with Peter O’Mahony out of touch, but he was never the biggest ball-carrier and, at 35, he is unable to dominate collisions in the same way.

Munster value his rugby brain and like to pair him with one of their power-houses. Although he’s the heaviest of the remaining second-rows, Tadhg Beirne isn’t an enforcer.

Instead, the Kildare native is a brilliant breakdown operator who could thrive under the new interpretations around the ruck. An excellent carrier with real pace, he’s comfortable at No 6 and is almost certain to start having overcome a recent injury.

If the combination of Beirne and Holland looks a little lightweight, Van Graan may consider Fineen Wycherley who has emerged as a tough nut in the Munster ranks in recent seasons.

Best known for throwing Johnny Sexton around like a rag-doll in the Christmas interpro of 2018, the west Cork native has a good range of skills and has built up a decent amount of game-time in recent seasons.

Holland and Beirne have specific skills, but Wycherley is possibly the better close-in ball-carrier in the traditional style and has an edge that Munster will need in the weeks to come.

Those three are the obvious selections, Gavin Coombes is listed as a lock but has only ever played in the back-row for the senior side.

Ryan Baird’s performance for Leinster last weekend must offer some comfort. The Dubliner is a year down the line in his development, but Ahern shares many of his physical gifts and can add something different to the Munster dynamic. He has been marked down as the future of the Reds’ second row, but his time may have to be brought forward.

Even with the Ireland U-20 star in the ranks, the loss of Snyman and Kleyn will force Munster to approach things differently. With O’Mahony in the team, they will continue to be strong out of touch, but it is in the contact area and in the scrum where they will miss their South African power players.

That will make life difficult against Leinster next week. Van Graan and Co will have to tweak tactically and play to the strengths of their more mobile big men. Snyman was signed as a solution to Munster’s power deficit, now they’re back trying to solve from within.

Ahern is surely worth a look.