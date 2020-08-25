| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Snyman injury a disaster for Munster - but it could open the door for one of Irish rugby's top prospects

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Injuries to enforcers Snyman and Kleyn means Van Graan must rely on his lighter Irish locks

Ireland U-20 star Thomas Ahern could feature for Munster over the coming weeks after the injury to RG Snyman. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland U-20 star Thomas Ahern could feature for Munster over the coming weeks after the injury to RG Snyman. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland U-20 star Thomas Ahern could feature for Munster over the coming weeks after the injury to RG Snyman. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland U-20 star Thomas Ahern could feature for Munster over the coming weeks after the injury to RG Snyman. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

RG SNYMAN was recruited to be Munster’s game-changer.

In one split second, his knee injury altered the dynamic of not one, but two seasons for the Reds. With the Springbok leading the charge, Johann van Graan’s side had a reasonable chance of landing the Guinness PRO14 title this month. His presence greatly enhanced their chances of succeeding on both fronts when the 2020/21 campaign gets under way too.

The moment he landed awkwardly after pinching Ronan Kelleher’s throw, the 25-year-old knew he had done something serious. He punched the ground in frustration.

Privacy