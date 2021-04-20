Snyman close to long-awaited Munster return as Beirne back for Leinster clash

RG Snyman looks set to return to the Munster team in the coming weeks after the province confirmed that he will resume full training next week.

The news may provide Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber with some comfort after he learnt that the South African franchises are about to withdraw from the Rainbow Cup. Snyman's return puts him firmly in the frame for the Lions tour.

He tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament on his debut for the Irish province against Leinster last August, and won't make his return this weekend against the same opposition, but could feature against Ulster on May 7 or Connacht on May 14.

Tadhg Beirne is fit again after his rib issue and is in the frame to face Leinster, but Thomas Ahern (knee) is out and Josh Wycherley (neck) is a doubt.

Online Editors