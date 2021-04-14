Simon Zebo of Racing 92 facing Munster at Thomond Park in 2019. Reports have emerged that Zebo will rejoin his former club this summer. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Fresh reports have emerged that Munster’s all-time top try scorer Simon Zebo will make a return to his native province during the summer.

The 31-year old is out of contract at Racing 92 and there had been speculation that he might again link up with Declan Kidney at London Irish, but now it appears Johann van Graan is set to bring him home.

Munster have been right-lipped in recent weeks about the possibility of bringing the Cork native home after it emerged that he would no longer be staying with Racing 92.

His former Munster teammate Donnacha Ryan is also moving on in the summer and is being linked with a move to Vannes, the Brittany club chasing promotion from ProD2.

Zebo has not played for Ireland since featuring against Japan in the summer tour of 2017, having made his debut against the All Blacks in 2012.

Zebo made 35 appearances, scoring nine tries, for Ireland but was cast aside by Joe Schmidt when it was announced in October 2017 that he was going to leave Munster for France at the end of the season.

Zebo made 144 appearances for Munster, scoring 60 tries, and his return to a Munster side without a trophy in a decade would be seen as a huge boost.

Zebo has never given up on returning to Munster and Ireland and said over a year ago that he had a good relationship with Andy Farrell from their time together with the Lions in 2013.

“We built up a good relationship. If I get a call then I would love to be a part of it and if not I wish him all the best,” said Zebo last season ahead of a trip back to Thomond Park to play Munster in the Champions Cup.

Online Editors