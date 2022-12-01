Simon Zebo returns as Munster look to generate European momentum away to strong Edinburgh outfit

The return of Simon Zebo is one of five changes to the Munster team as Graham Rowntree looks to claim a big away scalp in the United Rugby Championship before his focus turns to Europe and the visit of Toulouse on Sunday week.

Back-to-back wins over South Africa ‘A’ and Connacht have instilled some belief in the Munster set-up, but if they want to make the top eight they need to win a few difficult games and this away trip to Edinburgh looks like exactly the challenge they must overcome.

Zebo’s return sees Shane Daly move to full-back with Mike Haley losing out, while Calvin Nash stays on the right wing and Antoine Frisch joins Rory Scannell in the centre.

Joey Carbery again gets the nod at out-half with Craig Casey at No 9, while prop John Ryan makes his 200th Munster appearance alongside Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell in a fully-changed front-row.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne continue their second-row partnership, while Gavin Coombes returns to the back-row where he’ll join captain Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett.

On the bench, Patrick Campbell gets another chance to impress, while Jack Crowley is preferred to Ben Healy.

The home side have gone strong, with internationals Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Viliame Mata, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett , Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham back in the team.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Patrick Harrison, Luan de Bruin’ Jamie Hodgson, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Luke Crosbie, Villame Mata.

Replacements: Tom Cruse, Boan Venter, WP Nel, Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Charlie Shiel, Jaco van der Walt, James Lang.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Patrick Campbell.