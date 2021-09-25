Simon Zebo makes triumphant Thomond Park return as Munster bite Sharks in URC

Simon Zebo of Munster on his way to scoring his side's first try during the United Rugby Championship win over Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The returning Thomond Park crowd spent much of the pre-game warm-up chanting his name and it took just six minutes for Simon Zebo to give the home fans what they wanted.

A bonus point win over a ragged and indisciplined Sharks outfit may not rank amongst the great nights that the famous Limerick venue has played host to, yet the electricity that was in the air was a timely reminder of what we missed when games were played behind closed doors.

Much of the excitement was generated by Zebo, who any time he got on the ball, looked to make something happen.

It wasn't perfect for Munster, who lost their rhythm at various stages, but as a starting point to the new United Rugby Championship season, there was plenty for Johann van Graan to be pleased with.

Zebo looked like he had never left, as Munster's record try scorer slotted seamlessly back in and notched his 61st and 62nd tries.

The pack never took a backward step from the beefy South Africans, with the ever-impressive Gavin Coombes picking up where he left off-season with another two tries.

The Skibbereen man has big CJ Stander sized boots to fill this year, but he again showed glimpses of why he is well-equipped to handle the pressure.

To add to the general feel-good atmosphere, RG Snyman made his long-awaited comeback, as the Springbok lock finally got to take to the Thomond Park pitch.

The Sharks, who have former Ireland U-20s boss Noel McNamara working as attack coach, never got going and after they missed the chance to take an early lead when Curwin Bosch was wide with a penalty, it set the tone for what was to come.

The wayward attempt was compounded with a loose offload that Zebo was quickest to react to. The Cork man turned on the afterburners and sprinted clear from just outside his own 22 to raise to decibel levels inside the stadium.

Munster were guilty of forcing it, as the game became scrappy until their former prop Thomas du Toit was binned.

The all-action Craig Casey thought he had scored his side's second try when he took a quick-tap penalty, only for referee Craig Evans to call the play back.

This time, Munster pointed to the posts, with Joey Carbery pushing the hosts into an 8-0 lead, shy of the half-hour mark.

Just as it looked like Munster would push on and make use of their numerical advantage, they were briefly pegged back when Bosch put the Sharks on the scoreboard with a penalty.

Well on top, Munster were struggling to find that killer instinct, but four minutes before the break, Casey got his try, when he cleverly peeled off the blindside of a scrum to punish 14-man Sharks.

Not content with settling for a 13-3 lead at the break, with the clock deep in the red, Munster got over for their third try.

Zebo had again brought the crowd to its feet before Niall Scannell was stopped just short of the line, having taken a quick-tap penalty from five metres.

There was no stopping Coombes on the follow up, however, as Munster's new resident No 8 powered his way over, helped by a clever latch from the tireless Jean Kleyn.

This time Carbery converted to give Munster a strong 20-3 half-time advantage.

Munster should have extended their lead shortly after the break after Andrew Conway had made a break, but the home side were guilty of keeping it tight rather than looking out wide.

They soon made amends though, as more Sharks indiscipline was duly punished, the unstoppable Coombes again bashing his way over from close range to wrap up the bonus point on 51 minutes.

Carbery had no trouble with the conversion and with the floodgates opening, the Sharks hit back with an intercept try against the run of play. Carbery threw a wild pass and Boeta Chamberlain read it to score an easy try, which Bosch converted to bring it back to 27-10.

Van Graan emptied his bench, with the exciting Thomas Ahern linking up with Snyman in the second-row, in front of the on-watching Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

It was another replacement, Ben Healy, who extended Munster's lead with a thumping penalty on half-way.

But a lapse in concentration allowed the Sharks in for another soft try, as Yaw Penxe broke a couple of tackles to score, with Bosch again converting.

Munster had the final say, however, with Chris Cloete scoring from close range, Healy adding the extras, before Zebo put the icing on the cake with his second try, much to the delight of the raucous home fans.

Scorers: Munster - Zebo, Coombes 2 tries each, Casey, Cloete 1 try each, Carbery 2 cons & 1 pen, Healy 1 con & 1 pen. Sharks - Chamberlin, Penxe 1 try each, Bosch 2 cons & 1 pen.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery (B Healy 63), C Casey (R Osborne 73); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 60), N Scannell (D Barron 60), J Ryan (K Knox 53); J Kleyn (T Ahern 53), F Wycherley (RG Snyman 65); P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donoghue (C Cloete 60), G Coombes.

Sharks: C Bosch; Y Penxe, W Kok (J Ward 63), M Louw, T Abrahams; B Chamberlain, R Pienaar (H Andrews 73); K Mona (K Mchunu 49), K van Vuuren (F Mbatha 60), T du Toit (S Nohamba 72), L Roux Roets ( van Heerden 53), G Grobler (M Gumede 73); D Richardson, H Venter (K Mchunu 34-39), P Buthelezi (capt).

Ref: C Evans (WRU).