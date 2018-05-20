Simon Zebo leaves the door open on Munster return in emotional farewell message to fans

Munster's season came to an end yesterday with 16-15 defeat to Leinster in their Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the RDS meaning that the next time Zebo pulls on a jersey, it will be the blue and white of Racing 92.

It was an emotional occasion as Johann van Graan's side narrowly missed out on joining Scarlets in next week's final at the Aviva.

Zebo posted an emotional message on his Twitter page to say thank you to the Munster faithful that have supported him throughout his career.