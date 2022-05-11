Signing long-term Connacht deal was ‘no-brainer’ – Mack Hansen

Mack Hansen says it was a 'no-brainer' to sign a new long-term contract extension with Connacht.

Despite having a year left on his current deal, Connacht have tied down Hansen until at least the summer of 2025.

The news will also come as a welcome boost to Andy Farrell, following Hansen's Ireland breakthrough earlier this year.

The versatile back-three player has quickly become a crowd favourite at the Sportsground, with his exciting style of play and laid back attitude a real hit with the Westerners.

Hansen (24) has enjoyed a stunning first season at Connacht, scoring six tries in 14 games, since arriving from the Brumbies last year.

His performances earned him a first call-up to the Ireland squad for the November internationals, and he then became a mainstay in the matchday 23 for the Six Nations, starting in four of Ireland’s five games and scoring an outstanding try against France in Paris.

At this week’s Connacht Rugby awards, Hansen has been nominated for both the Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

Having settled well in Galway, Connacht were keen to ensure Hansen will stay at the province beyond next year, and they have now got their wish.

"Committing my future at Connacht was a no-brainer,” Hansen said.

“Ever since I arrived in Ireland I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and my team-mates who have made me feel right at home. Personally I’m pleased with how my first season has gone and now I want to do everything I can to help the club achieve success for the next three seasons.

“The possibility of training and playing in Connacht Rugby’s new Stadium and High Performance Centre was also a major attraction for me, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and for Connacht."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: "Mack has made an immeasurable impact on the club since his arrival. He’s a popular character with the players, staff and supporters and it’s been really pleasing to see him take to rugby in Ireland like a duck to water.

“For him to commit the next three years of his career to Connacht when he’ll only get better is a really strong show of faith in where we’re going as a club on and off the field, and I look forward to seeing Mack continue to develop and grow as a player during that time too."