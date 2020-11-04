Shane Daly and John Ryan return to Munster for PRO14 clash at Benetton

Shane Daly will be available to Munster in Saturday's PRO14 clash away to Benetton. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Munster will be able to call upon Shane Daly and John Ryan for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash away to Benetton.

The duo have been involved in Ireland camp in recent weeks, and although Andy Farrell's men are set to reconvene tomorrow, several players including Daly and Ryan are set to line out for their provinces this weekend.

Neither player featured in Ireland's last two Six Nations games, with Daly hoping to win his first cap in the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

"We only have two guys available, John Ryan and Shane Daly are back with us," Munster's defence coach JP Ferreira said.

"They will be with us and training. Once they're ready, they'll probably be on the pitch.

"It's crucial for them to get game time just to keep them up to speed and if the call comes again from the Irish squad, that they are ready to go. We're really stoked to have them back and they're looking sharp."

Confidence is high within the Munster camp after their impressive unbeaten start to the season, which has seen Johann van Graan's side adopt a more expansive philosophy.

"It's exciting," Ferreira maintained.

"As you have seen, we have given a couple of the young lads some good game time. The youngsters are buzzing because they are getting some game time. It's good for us and it's good for the system that the academy lads are coming through.

"We're in a 16-week block now and everyone needs to get game time. A rotation policy is obviously crucial for us to get everyone on board.

"From an offloading game point of view, it's also weather dependent. Against Edinburgh and against Scarlets, we did play wet games and a bit of Covid there, but after that we got it going.

"It's weather dependent and at the weekend against Dragons it was wet so, yes, it's there, the game plan is there for the offload, but we don't want to throw 50/50s in that type of weather."

Munster have added Ireland U-20s scrum-half Ben Murphy to their squad on a short-term, seven-week deal as injury cover.

Ferreira revealed that Munster looked locally for reinforcements, before signing the Leinster sub-Academy player.

"We have been looking around and working closely with the IRFU. A guy like Ethan Coughlan from Ennis, a local boy, we were looking at him but he's injured at the moment," the South African added.

"So with the IRFU's knowledge, we've brought in Ben Murphy from the Irish U-20s and he'll be with us for a number of weeks before we make an assessment on that front again.

"We are short on nines currently just having Craig (Casey) and Nick (McCarthy), so it's a boost for us in that area."

