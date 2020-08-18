| 16.5°C Dublin

Ronan O'Gara is Munster's ready-made Jurgen Klopp - how much longer can the province delay the inevitable?

Roy Curtis

Ronan O'Gara can do for Munster what Jurgen Klopp has done for Liverpool, writes Roy Curtis.

Ronan O'Gara can do for Munster what Jurgen Klopp has done for Liverpool, writes Roy Curtis.

MUNSTER’S days of rugby thunder feel sufficiently ancient and fossilised to be the subject of an archaeologist’s dig.

Ronan O’Gara’s latest compelling, thought-provoking appearance on these pages today is a reminder of how it was across those now remote years of eminence when the crimson empire was one on which the sun declined to set.

An era of lustre and majesty when Thomond Park felt like the epicentre of the rugby universe; when O’Gara, O’Connell, Foley, Stringer and Quinlan starred in nights of feral, unmissable theatre; when Leinster were mere carrion on the soles of Munster’s shoes; when Stand Up and Fight amounted to a way of life rather than a vacuous marketeer’s slogan.