SPRINGBOK star RG Snyman will make his long-awaited return from injury for Munster against Scarlets at Musgrave Park tomorrow night.

The World Cup winning lock has been cursed with knee issues since arriving in Ireland in 2020, playing only four matches in three seasons since rupturing his cruciate ligament against Leinster on his debut.

Having been burnt in the fire-pit incident that marred the end of the 2020/21 season, Snyman then suffered a fresh knee injury after returning in the autumn of 2021 and his return has been hit by set-backs along the way.

Having not played for his country since the World Cup final in Yokohama in October 2019, the brilliant second-row will be desperate to prove his fitness for this year’s tournament and his return would be a major addition to Ireland’s pool rivals.

Munster fans will simply be delighted to see their marquee signing on the pitch finally, while Graham Rowntree and his coaches will be crossing their fingers considering Tadhg Beirne will miss the upcoming European last 16 game against the Sharks in Durban.

He is joined on the bench by Ireland out-half Jack Crowley who is kept in reserve as Joey Carbery continues in the No 10 shirt, with Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continuing in the midfield.

Gavin Coombes gets another chance to remind Andy Farrell of what he’s missing, while Roman Salanoa is also in the starting side after his Ireland involvement.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron wins his 50th cap for the province, who are now in the frame for a top-four finish and a home quarter-final after putting together a brilliant run of form following a terrible start.

Munster: Patrick Campbell, Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue (CAPT), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Jack Crowley, Jack O’Sullivan

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl, Tom Rogers, Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas, Steff Evans, Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker, Kemsley Mathias, Shaun Evans, Sam Wainwright, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Josh Macleod (CAPT), Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni. Replacements: Taylor Davies, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Johnny Williams

