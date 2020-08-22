RG Snyman suffers 'serious' injury as Munster and Leinster count cost of enthralling encounter

Leinster and Munster were left to count the cost of an enthralling derby clash at the Aviva Stadium as both teams suffered significant injuries.

RG Snyman's Munster debut lasted all of seven minutes after the towering South African lock landed awkwardly and damaged his knee after stealing a lineout.

Snyman was on the pitch at full-time with his knee heavily strapped, while Dave Kilcoyne's ankle was in a protective moon boot having been forced off at the same time as Snyman.

Munster also lost Jean Kleyn to a neck injury, with all three players set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage.

Snyman in particular is a major concern with Johann van Graan admitting that it looked bad.

"He’s going to go for a scan,” the Munster head coach said.

“It looks pretty serious, very disappointed to lose him in the first seven minutes of the game as well as Dave Kilcoyne who came up with an ankle and Jean Kleyn as well with a neck injury so all three of them will go for scans as quick as possible.

Read More

“We’ll have to see what the scan says. Look, he’s a tough man. He doesn’t come off the field pretty often. He went up, stole that lineout and fell pretty badly so we’re absolutely gutted about that."

Although they ran out 27-25 winners, Leinster lost Dave Kearney to what looked like a serious hamstring injury, while Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier were also forced off with what Leo Cullen's described as bangs.

Leinster are likely to rotate their squad for next week's game against Ulster before they turn their attention to a semi-final back here at the Aviva Stadium.

“Dave, hamstring yeah, Cullen said with regard to Kearney's injury.

“He has clearly done something there. We will get it assessed. I'm not sure the extent of it at this point.

“Cian (Healy) just got a bang on his arm, he's okay. We had the front-row replacements ready to come on anyway, so we just made that change.

“Johnny (Sexton) got a little bang on his thumb. He had that strapped beforehand as well.

“Similar to Josh van der Flier, he had a bit of a bang on his hand but he had that before during the week.

“Overall, we're not too bad. Dave was probably the worst one I think.”

Online Editors