RG Snyman steps up return to full fitness to hand Munster another injury boost

Following the successful return of Joey Carbery from a long-term ankle injury last weekend, Munster have been handed another major fitness boost, as RG Snyman has stepped up his rehab from his torn ACL.

Snyman suffered the serious knee injury just minutes into his Munster debut last year after he landed awkwardly at a lineout.

The South African World Cup winning lock hasn't featured since, but he is now running again as he targets a return to action in the coming weeks.

As was the case with Carbery, who thankfully showed no ill-effects of his ankle issue, Munster will not rush Snyman (26) back and will instead give him as much time as he needs to fully recover.

Elsewhere on the injury front, prop Roman Salanoa and Academy lock Thomas Ahern are both following the return-to-play protocols after picking up head injuries last week.

Munster will host Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday night, with Snyman, Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder) and Neil Cronin (knee) all still sidelined.

However, Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell will be available for selection having been released this week by Andy Farrell.

