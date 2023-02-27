RG Snyman is in line to make his long-awaited comeback in Munster’s URC clash with the Scarlets at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The towering Springbok lock has endured a nightmare spell since joining Munster in 2020, having suffered back-to-back ACL injuries.

Snyman returned to training in recent weeks, and Munster have now confirmed that he is available for selection this week.

With a place in South Africa’s World Cup squad to play for later this year, Snyman will be hoping to finally string a consistent run of games together with Munster.

The 28-year-old, who has been a hugely positive influence on the squad despite his tough spell out, got injured in the early stages of his Munster debut in August 2020.

He made three further appearances off the bench the following season before he suffered the cruel blow of a second ACL injury.

In a further boost to Munster, Calvin Nash (chest), Jack O’Donoghue (calf), Paddy Patterson (calf) and Jack O’Sullivan (thigh) have all returned to training and their availability for the Scarlets game in Cork will be determined later in the week.

However, winger Liam Coombes will begin rehabbing a thigh injury.

Keith Earls (calf), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), James French (leg), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Mike Haley (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee) and Andrew Conway (knee) remain sidelined.