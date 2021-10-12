RG Snyman dilemma for Van Graan after latest injury setback

In September 2014, the late Anthony Foley held a press conference at Dublin Airport in which Tyler Bleyendaal was the major talking point. News had just broken in New Zealand that Munster’s new signing had suffered a serious neck injury and the noises about his long-term career weren’t good.

The Kiwi had yet to make the move and, professional sport being the ruthless business that it is, it was reasonable to wonder if Munster were considering their options.

“We as a club need to look after the player and it’s not a piece of meat we are dealing with,” Foley said. “It’s a human being… that is what Munster is about; the people.”

From the moment Bleyendaal finally made his debut a year later, it was clear he was not the player Munster signed. He made 62 appearances in six seasons before retiring with the same neck injury in 2020.

Munster did right by the player, but it could be argued they needed to be more ruthless.

Johann van Graan is in a bind when it comes to the future of RG Snyman.

The giant South African lock has managed 57 minutes on the field since he arrived as one of the highest-paid players in Irish rugby in 2020. A re-rupturing of his anterior cruciate ligament against the Scarlets on Sunday means he’s unlikely to play again this season.

So, Van Graan is faced with a huge decision on Snyman’s future.

Yesterday, the coach said he believes the world-class, World Cup-winning powerhouse can come back as good as ever. There are, of course, no guarantees with an injury as serious as a repeat ACL rupture.

For the player, Sunday was a dark day in a horrific 14 months that began when he ruptured his cruciate on his debut against Leinster and was compounded when he suffered serious burns in a fire-pit accident last May.

It’s a devastating blow for a popular figure who has the potential to be a real game-changer for the two-time European champions if only they could get him on the field.

Snyman is out of contract in July and both parties will be assessing what is the best step forward.

Even with his injury profile, Snyman will have a long list of suitors at the end of this season. His old club, the Bulls, will be very interested in bringing him home, while clubs across France, England and Japan will be aware of his contractual situation. When fit, he is a world-leading lock with rare physical gifts who brings a unique blend of a hard edge and soft hands.

Snyman and Damian de Allende’s contracts are part-funded by an unnamed investor and, no doubt, the province will have to sound out that individual before offering extensions, while it will be interesting to see if IRFU performance director David Nucifora signs off on any deal.

The Australian may make the point that, if fit, Snyman is likely to miss large chunks of the next two seasons for Springboks duty. Throw in the presence of South Africa in Ireland’s 2023 World Cup pool and there may be some reluctance to sign off on deals for current Boks at HQ.

Like all of the Irish provinces, Munster were forced to trim their budget last season; home-grown players were shown the door as a result.

Although he’s known for his empathy, Van Graan made hard decisions and held difficult conversations. This could be one of the toughest calls he’ll make.

There will be a strong temptation to give Snyman another whirl. Van Graan can point to Marcell Coetzee’s repayment of Ulster’s loyalty as an example of patience paying off. Having made the big move, the player himself must be desperate to make all that rehabilitation work pay on the pitch. Perhaps they can structure an incentives-based deal that suits both parties, protecting the club while also showing loyalty to the player.

There are no guarantees as he faces into another long road back. Potential only carries so much weight.

Much depends on Van Graan’s own future, while it remains to be seen if De Allende wants to stay. When they signed, the Springboks were supposed to be game-changers, but fate has intervened. The coach has some big decisions to make.