| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

RG Snyman dilemma for Van Graan after latest injury setback

Ruaidhri O'Connor

After 57 minutes in two seasons, can Munster offer their Springbok lock a new deal?

Happier times: Cruciate victim RG Snyman, centre, and Ben Healy of Munster share a joke after the United Rugby Championship game against DHL Stormers at Thomond Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Happier times: Cruciate victim RG Snyman, centre, and Ben Healy of Munster share a joke after the United Rugby Championship game against DHL Stormers at Thomond Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Happier times: Cruciate victim RG Snyman, centre, and Ben Healy of Munster share a joke after the United Rugby Championship game against DHL Stormers at Thomond Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Happier times: Cruciate victim RG Snyman, centre, and Ben Healy of Munster share a joke after the United Rugby Championship game against DHL Stormers at Thomond Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

In September 2014, the late Anthony Foley held a press conference at Dublin Airport in which Tyler Bleyendaal was the major talking point. News had just broken in New Zealand that Munster’s new signing had suffered a serious neck injury and the noises about his long-term career weren’t good.

The Kiwi had yet to make the move and, professional sport being the ruthless business that it is, it was reasonable to wonder if Munster were considering their options.

“We as a club need to look after the player and it’s not a piece of meat we are dealing with,” Foley said. “It’s a human being… that is what Munster is about; the people.”

Most Watched

Privacy