| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Remembering a legend - five years later, Anthony Foley's memory still lives on at Thomond Park

Munster and Glasgow Warriors players observe a minutes silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley before their game on October 22, 2016. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster and Glasgow Warriors players observe a minutes silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley before their game on October 22, 2016. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Munster and Glasgow Warriors players observe a minutes silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley before their game on October 22, 2016. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Munster and Glasgow Warriors players observe a minutes silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley before their game on October 22, 2016. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Roy Curtis Twitter

IT is a bullpen of tears, a curtain of weeping scarlet, a proud, heart-stung fellowship of the Munster soil.

October 2016, a week on from Anthony Foley’s sudden passing at 42, just 24 hours after he was lowered into the Killaloe earth, and Thomond Park is throbbing, the stage for an afternoon of immaculately crafted tear-stained theatre.

Munster are hosting Glasgow, but the game is an afterthought: This is a farewell to one of their own, and on a crisp, autumnal Saturday, the storied arena by the Shannon is brimming with humanity and grief and affection.

Most Watched

Privacy