Prop John Ryan set for surprise Munster return on short-term deal after Wasps’ financial woes

MUNSTER are set to confirm that Ireland international tighthead prop John Ryan will return to the province on a short-term deal.

The Cork native is a free agent after being released by Wasps and will bring plenty of experience and nous to a front-row that is set to be hit with injury and Ireland call-ups in the coming weeks after signing until January.

On Saturday, Keynan Knox started at No 3 against Leinster and, when he came off, loosehead Jeremy Loughman shifted across the scrum, with fourth-choice tighthead James French staying on the bench for the full 80.

Stephen Archer has an ankle injury, Knox is believed to be playing through the pain barrier with a rib issue and Roman Salanoa is in the Ireland 'A' squad for next week's game against New Zealand 'A'.

Loughman is training with Ireland this week ahead of the November internationals and could feature in that game or against the Springboks the following day.

Ryan (34) has played 197 times for Munster and has 24 caps for Ireland, playing a part in the 2018 Grand Slam, that year's Series win in Australia and the 2019 World Cup. His last cap for Ireland came against Japan in 2021.

After being informed that he was being released at the end of last season, Ryan signed a three-year deal with the English giants.

Ryan was a regular for Wasps at the start of this season, until the club went into administration and the players were all released, leaving the tighthead in need of a club.

He could make his return against Ulster at Thomond Park this Saturday.