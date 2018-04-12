Pro14 team news: Big guns return as Munster Cheetahs

Munster boss Johann van Graan has made nine changes to the Munster side that defeated Southern Kings last week for Saturday night's clash against Cheetahs.

Munster boss Johann van Graan has made nine changes to the Munster side that defeated Southern Kings last week for Saturday night's clash against Cheetahs.

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Darren Sweetnam, Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Peter O'Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland all come into the starting XV.

Van Graan's men look destined to finish second in Conference A behind Glasgow Warriors, meaning they'll qualify for the Champions Cup and host a home play-off qualifier against Edinburgh or Ulster with the Scots in the box-seat. Ulster, meanwhile, have made four changes to their starting team to face Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

Props Callum Black and Ross Kane are given a starting spot either side of captain Rory Best in the front row. Kieran Treadwell is drafted in to partner Iain Henderson, who touched down late on for the bonus point try last week, in the engine room.

In the back row, Sean Reidy comes into the side at number 8, with Jean Deysel switching to openside flanker and Matthew Rea continuing at blindside. Bundee Aki comes back into the Connacht side to play Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Brian Scott, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Gerbrandt Grobler, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Conor Murray, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.

Ulster: (15-9): C Piutau, L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, J Cooney;

(1-8): C Black, R Best (Capt), R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, M Rea, J Deysel, S Reidy;

Replacements (16-23): R Herring, A Warwick, T O'Toole, A O'Connor, N Timoney, D Shanahan, L Marshall, T Bowe. Connacht: (15-9) - Darragh Leader, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Eoin McKeon. Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Stacey Ili.

Online Editors