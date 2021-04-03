Player ratings: Gavin Coombes the man for the future as Munster's European dream is ended at Thomond Park

Gavin Coombes (right) produced a strong performance in Munster's defeat to Toulouse. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Here is how the Munster players rated in the 40-33 defeat to Toulouse in the Champions Cup last 16 tie at Thomond Park.

Mike Haley 6

Found it difficult to impact proceedings and was kept on his toes defensively all afternoon as Toulouse targeted the kick space in the back-field.

Andrew Conway 6

Drawn in off his wing for Lebel's try as Ntamack brilliantly exploited the space out wide. Frustrating afternoon for Conway who didn't get a chance to shine in attack.

Chris Farrell 7

Bounced back after a third-minute yellow card for a trip. Linked well with his centre partner De Allende as Munster overpowered Toulouse in midfield.

Damian de Allende 8

The Springbok produced a classy performance and was heavily involved in both Earls' tries, while his powerful carrying regularly put his side on the front foot.

Keith Earls 8

Continues to deliver at the highest level. Two tries in three first-half minutes – the first of which was a superb finish. Somehow avoided a yellow card for taking out Kolbe in the air.

Joey Carbery 7

Varied the play well and was a threat every time he took the ball to the line. Unable to stop Lebel scoring and saw a lot of heavy traffic coming down his channel before he was replaced.

Conor Murray 7

A couple of ropey early box-kicks aside, the scrum-half was sharp. Quality pass put Earls over for his second try, but Murray was very lucky not to have spent 10 minutes in the bin for a cynical penalty.

Dave Kilcoyne 7

Showed Munster what they were missing from the start last week with some abrasive carrying that asked questions of the Toulouse defence. Ran out of steam in the end.

Niall Scannell 6

Will be annoyed that his first lineout throw went awry but he steadied the ship after. Returned following a cut to his face and won a crucial turnover but conceded a costly late penalty.

Stephen Archer 6

Recalled to the starting team and delivered a solid display. What you see is what you get with the veteran tighthead.

Jean Kleyn 7

One of the lock's better performances as he took the fight to a heavy pack. A willing carrier all game and got through a huge amount of work around the ruck.

Tadhg Beirne 6

Won a trademark turnover early on and had settled into the game well before he was forced off with an injury after 37 minutes.

Gavin Coombes 8

Another big performance from a man fast becoming one of Munster's key players. Conceded two penalties in quick succession, but that was a minor blot on an otherwise towering display that was capped with two tries.

Jack O’Donoghue 8

Brilliantly stole a Toulouse lineout five-metres out from the Munster line to relieve the pressure. Big boots to fill replacing Peter O'Mahony, but the Waterford man slotted in seamlessly.

CJ Stander 7

A couple of uncharacteristic errors stifled his early momentum while he might have taken advantage of an overlap on his outside. Worked his socks off all game and won a vital breakdown penalty.

Replacements

Kevin O'Byrne 5

Came on as a blood sub and returned again in the dying stages.

James Cronin 5

Unable to stem the Toulouse tide.

John Ryan 5

Found it tough to get up to the pace of the game.

Billy Holland 6

Called upon earlier than expected for the injured Beirne.



Fineen Wycherley 5

Couldn't influence the game late on.

Craig Casey

Not on long enough to rate.

JJ Hanrahan 5

Won't want to see a replay of Dupont's first try.

Chris Cloete

Not on long enough to rate.

