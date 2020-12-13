Peter Malone departs role as Munster Rugby academy manager

Peter Malone is understood to have left his role as Munster Rugby academy manager

Munster's Academy manager Peter Malone is understood to have left his role with the province.

Malone, who has been working with Munster since 2012, is believed to be no longer in charge of what is seen as a hugely important part of the province.

The Limerick native, whose official job title was elite player development manager, has been a key figure in both Munster and Irish underage rugby for the last number of years.

As well as working with Munster's young talent, Malone was also part of the Ireland U-20s backroom team, firstly as forwards coach, before he briefly took over as head coach from Nigel Carolan in 2017.

Munster 'A' were beaten 22-10 by their Ulster counterparts in an inter-pro clash yesterday, and while Malone would usually have been part of that coaching team, he is not believed to have been involved.

Independent.ie understands that Peter Smyth, the IRFU's head of elite player development, will work with the Munster Academy on an interim basis, before a more permanent solution is put in place.

Munster's elite player development officer Greig Oliver is also heavily involved.

There are currently 15 players in the Munster Academy, which has seen a revival in recent years, with a plethora of exciting homegrown talent now breaking into the senior team.

Online Editors