Paul O'Connell to leave Munster Academy role

O’Connell was appointed to the role two years ago and despite currently working as the Ireland U-20s forwards coach, the Limerick native has always said that he wants to dip his toe into coaching before he commits himself fully to it.

The 38-year old has plenty of interests outside of rugby that he may take time out to pursue. It is unclear at this stage whether he will continue with the Ireland U-20s beyond the Junior World Cup, which starts against France on Wednesday.

The news would come as a blow to Munster, who value O’Connell’s work with their stars of the future. Johann van Graan has also made no secret of his desire to have the legendary lock part of his coaching ticket further down the line.