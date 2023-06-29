Pairc ui Chaoimh could host marquee friendly as Munster confirm February date with Super Rugby champion Crusaders

Munster will host the Crusaders in what they’re billing as ‘the clash of champions’ next February.

The fixture is part of the New Zealand franchise’s two-match tour of Britain and Ireland that will also see them take on Pat Lam’s Bristol.

The Irish province have not confirmed a venue for the game, leaving open the possibility that they could host it in Cork’s Pairc ui Chaoimh where they took on a Springbok side last year.

The game will take place on Saturday, February 3 with a 5pm kick-off.

Ireland open their Six Nations defence in Marseille the previous evening, while the game will go up against Wales v Scotland in the Championship.

Munster will hope the lure of the most successful Southern Hemisphere side, who will be coached by their old supremo Rob Penney who takes over from new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, will attract a large crowd in what could be a money-spinning event.

The United Rugby Championship winners will be without their Ireland squad members, but they’ve a long history against touring sides.

"We are delighted to welcome the Super Rugby champions to Munster, hosting a groundbreaking fixture against the Crusaders,” chief executive Ian Flanagan said in a statement.

"We hold a proud and rich history of playing touring sides and I’ve no doubt next February’s game will be a special occasion for all involved."