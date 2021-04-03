'Our guys gave it their all' - Munster head coach Johann van Graan left to rue missed opportunites

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was left to rue another bitterly disappointing defeat as his side were dumped out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Toulouse in a thrilling encounter at Thomond Park.

Despite a significant improvement on last weekend's performance in the defeat to Leinster, Munster ultimately fell short 40-33, as their season came to a shuddering halt.

Van Graan refused to be drawn on the performance of referee Wayne Barnes, as the Munster boss said he will follow the usual protocols when assessing some of the calls that went against his side.

Asked specifically if he was unhappy with the incident that led to Tadhg Beirne being forced off injured in the first-half, Van Graan responded:

"Look, there were a few incidents in the game that we will review and then we will follow the normal protocols with Joel Jutge (head of match officials) on Monday."

Van Graan was then asked for his take on the decision to award Antoine Dupont's second try, which secured the win for Toulouse late on.

Munster may feel that a knock-on should have been called against the French side, but following a lengthy TMO check, Barnes and his officiating team awarded the try.

"Look as I said, we’ll go and review all the incidents and we’ll give all the feedback on Monday," Van Graan added on the matter.

Munster will look back on this defeat with plenty of regrets as they failed to make the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the second season running.

Van Graan felt the game hinged on one incident in particular.

"Firstly, all 23 of our guys gave it their all," a disappointed Van Graan said.

"It's very disappointing to lose an incredible game of rugby. I am incredibly proud of the lads today. We gave it our best short and we literally came up short by one try.

"We went for the try, on the forward pass, I think it was from Keith (Earls) to Andrew (Conway) and we got three points. Hopefully we would have got seven there.

"I think that was a big swing there because there were a lot of seven pointers. But give credit where credit is due, well done to Toulouse.

"I am really happy about the performance. Like I said, all 23 guys, everyone in the squad, coaches and management gave it their best shot.

"Very disappointed to lose a game like that, but once you get a performance like that, I am proud of the team.

"I thought their bench did well and I thought our bench did well. They’ve got such an amount of power.

"I think we handled their scrum exceptionally well. That’s where they get a lot of access against teams to go to the corner.

"I felt we stuck to the task of stopping their maul, their five-yard opportunities and the try that they scored off that line-out, I don’t think Billy Holland could go more to his right than he did."

Van Graan also hailed the impressive performance of his Springbok centre Damian de Allende, who created two tries for Keith Earls.

"I thought he had a very good game," Van Graan added.

"We’ll have to go and have a look at specific things but I thought he had an excellent game and I thought he really showed his worth today.

"Obviously he found a bit of space in the first-half and the game had so many swings and roundabouts. Obviously we would like to get the ball in his hands as much as we can and we didn’t in the second-half."

