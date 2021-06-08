Damian de Allende has revealed that last weekend's fire pit accident, which left the Springbok centre and three of his Munster team-mates with superficial burns, was caused by an explosion after one of the players threw petrol on the fire.

Munster released a medical update on Monday evening to say that De Allende, his Springbok colleague RG Snyman and CJ Stander and Mike Haley had suffered burns following a 'fire pit accident'.

While Stander and Haley, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week, De Allende and Snyman's injuries are deemed to be more serious, after they sustained damage to their legs, hands and face.

The players required hospital treatment, with De Allende admitting that the outcome could have "been a lot worse."

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded," De Allende told Brendan Nel of Supersport in South Africa.

De Allende said that he hopes to have made a full recovery in a few weeks, which will come as a major relief to the Springboks ahead of the upcoming Lions tour.

"Yeah, that’s what we’ve been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told," De Allende added.

"We should be okay in a few weeks hopefully."

Stander and Haley could return to training this week, but De Allende and Snyman have been stood down from their respective training and rehab programmes.

The South African pair will meet the specialist again later this week for an update on their condition and recovery time.

Munster are due to hold their weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Friday's Rainbow Cup game against Zebre in Italy.