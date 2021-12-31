O’Donoghue captains Munster as Hansen and Dowling return for Connacht in URC clash

Flying wing Mack Hansen and lock Oisín Dowling are recalled for Connacht while Jack O’Donoghue captains a much-changed Munster side who visit Galway for Saturday’s URC clash.

O’Donoghue represents one of seven changes to the side who struggled to defeat Castres in their most recent outing after assistant coach Stephen Larkham this week reiterated Munster’s unhappiness with the performance.

URC top try-scorer Mack Hansen making a welcome return from injury to start on the wing for the first time in a month after calf trouble as Connacht attempt to demonstrate that their style can trump Munster’s power plays.

Both Hansen and Dowling missed their side’s ultimately scrum-dominated implosion away to English pace-setters Leicester in the Champions Cup earlier this month. However, Andy Friend has kept faith in his tight five.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

For Munster, 20-year-old Greencore Rugby Academy back-row forward Alex Kendellen makes his first start on his fourth appearance for the province following his Champions Cup debut against Castres two weeks ago.

Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly, Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley all start on their first appearances since October with Craig Casey and Kendellen also coming into the starting XV.

Haley is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly on either flank. Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Casey and Ben Healy in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley in the engine room.

The back-row combination of O’Donoghue, Kendellen and Coombes completes the starting XV. Included among the replacements, Rory Scannell is in line to make his 150th appearance for the province.

For Connacht, Hansen forms a back three with winger John Porch and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, while internationals Kieran Marmion, captain Jack Carty, Bundee Aki and Sammy Arnold make up the half-back and centre pairings respectively.

The front row is again made up of Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, and Ultan Dillane partners Dowling in the second row. Flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver and number 8 Jarrad Butler make up the rest of the starting team.

Included on the bench is Academy scrum-half Matthew Devine, with the Ballinasloe RFC man named in a Pro matchday squad for the first time.

"This is obviously a very important game if we’re to achieve our aim of a top 4 finish in the URC,” says Friend.

“We’ve no game in the competition for a month after this weekend so it’d be great to have another win under our belt, albeit it against a very strong Munster team.

“The last four games between the teams have been decided by a single score, so we've to make sure we're on top of our game for the full 80 minutes and take our chances when they come."

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Oisín Dowling, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler. Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tuimauga, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Eoghan Masterson, Abraham Papali’I, Matthew Devine, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).