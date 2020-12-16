No short-term return for Carbery as Munster rule Healy out for up to four weeks

Munster expect to be without injured out-half Ben Healy for between two and four weeks after he suffered a shoulder injury against Harlequins.

And assistant coach Stephen Larkham said the province will not have Joey Carbery available for the remaining matches of 2020 and he's unlikely to make a return early in the New Year.

Johann van Graan was upset with the late tackles from Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marler that saw Healy pick up the knock in Sunday's game and he's out of this week's daunting trip to Clermont.

Larkham believes the situation was dealt with and hopes Healy will be back sooner rather than later.

"We don't know yet, so it's been assessed by the doctor and he's out this week. We'll have to take it week by week," the Australia legend said.

"He's apparently a quick healer, Ben told me that, but we don't know. It's one of those injuries that's very individual, some people come back early, some people take a little bit of time but we're hoping that it's two to four weeks, something around that.

"I think it was frustrating at the time but we've kind of moved on from that now. It's definitely frustrating for Ben to be missing games on the back of that but I think the guy spent his time in the bin and the game handled it quite well.

"I think the ref did a good job, yeah, reviewed it, had a good chat about it and, I think, made the right decision.

"We've still got a number of 10s. We've got Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, JJ (Hanrahan), Joey's not right at the moment, but we've still got Rory Scannell who can play there as well and has been a back-up for us before in big games.

"So we've still got four guys to choose from."

While he is making progress, Larkham says there is still no clarity on Carbery's return.

Read More

"Good, really good," he said.

"He's training exceptionally well but we just don't want to make the same mistakes that we've made in the past.

"Everything is tracking well, the timeframe is still unsure, but he's ticking everything off in terms of his longer-term plan. It's not going to be this year (2020), we're not expecting him to play this year or in the short-term, but his progress is going really, really well at the moment."

Online Editors