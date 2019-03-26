Out-half Joey Carbery has signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster that runs until the summer of 2022.

No return to Leinster on the horizon as Joey Carbery signs new two-year contract with Munster

Carbery made the switch from Leinster to Munster last summer, with his initial contract running until 2020. The 23-year-old has already settled in at Thomond Park, leading the province to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Munster coach Johann van Graan has been handed another boost with scrum-half Alby Mathewson to remain with the team as cover up to the end of the World Cup.

Carbery has scored 143 points in 13 appearances with Munster, and is the Champions Cup top-scorer so far this season with 68 points in the pool stages, and also leads the way in the Guinness PRO14’s Golden Boot standings with an 87% success rate off the tee.

Carbery has also made 18 appearances for Ireland, and is expected to travel to the World Cup this autumn.

