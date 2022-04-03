'No excuses' – Johann van Graan laments poor discipline as Munster sweat on Coombes injury after Leinster loss

JOHANN VAN GRAAN said his Munster side have "no excuses" after their humbling home defeat at the hands of Leinster last night.

And the South African now has to pick up the pieces for a pivotal fortnight in his final season as the Irish province face into a two-legged battle with Premiership side Exeter Chiefs this week.

They look set to have to cope without star No 8 Gavin Coombes who limped offf with an ankle injury in the 34-19 defeat. He'll go for scans this week and could join a worryingly long injury list.

First and foremost, van Graan will hone in on the moments of ill-discipline that cost his side dear.

"A frustrating one," he said of the game.

"They were too good this evening. Our discipline in the first 20, we didn't adapt quick enough and gave away six breakdown penalties in the first half. That gave them access, their first try is a direct result of it.

"They're a championship side. We got back ahead, 12-11, after 38 minutes and we give them a 50:22 (kick), we get the ball back, our scrum, and they counter ruck and we concede on half-time, which was frustrating.

"I felt they took the game away from us between minutes 48 and 60, two very good tries. We came back into it on the 69th minute, 10 points in the game and skewed a lineout. We fought until the end, that wasn't an issue. I feel we played well, but if you give them access they punish you.

"We're incredibly disappointed to lose at Thomond Park.

"We had a really good week, we prepared well, no excuses from our side.

"If you're going to give them access, you're going to lose. We're into Europe now which will be different for all 16 teams, the fact that it's over two legs.

"In the URC the way the games fell tonight, the game between us and Belfast in three weeks time will have a massive impact on where we end up in the knockout stage, if we're good enough to get there."

On the Coombes injury, van Graan said: "It's an ankle injury, obviously he will go for a scan.

"We picked up a few injuries the last few weeks, he's obviously a very important player for us. You saw at the start of the game I thought he carried really well. It's a big concern for us with what's ahead."

Leinster coach Leo Cullen was pleased with elements of the bonus point win that leaves his side in control of their United Rugby Championship destiny and in good shape for their Champions Cup last 16 bout with Connacht, but as ever the former second-row wants more from his side.

“While there was plenty of good stuff in it, there was still plenty of bits we can get better at as well, so that is probably the thing we will go after now. The big thing is the attitude of the guys coming back in here," he said.

“The lads who were here (during the Six Nations window) played seven games in nine weeks and I thought they worked really well and were improving week on week; so it was great having all those international boys come back in.

“That creates competition. They gelled well together but that is on the back of working hard during the week.”