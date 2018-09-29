Nine-try Munster brush aside Ulster in provincial derby at Thomond Park

Ulster's run as the only unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt at Thomond Park this evening as a clinical Munster side put them to the sword.

Needing a performance after last week's no-show in Cardiff, Munster responded with a big performance that sets them up nicely for next weekend's visit to the Aviva Stadium.

Johann van Graan's men scored nine tries in total, and wrapped up the bonus point by half time.

Tommy O'Donnell helped himself to two of those tries, as did Dan Goggin in what was a timely big display with some huge games around the corner.

It took Munster just six minutes to score their first of nine trues as Goggin finished off a sweeping move involving Andrew Conway and Alex Wootton, who was a late introduction to the team at the expense of the injured Mike Haley.

Joey Carbery converted from in front of the posts and repeated the trick three minutes later, this time from wide on the left touchline after Tommy O'Donnell burst through Darren Cave to score in the corner.

Carbery added a 16th minute penalty and it was only made kickable because of the dissent shown by Iain Henderson.

At 17-0 so early in the contest, the last thing they needed was to lose Henderson as they Ireland lock was forced off with a head injury mid-way through the half.

Ulster's first foray into the Munster 22 was ended with a brilliant Tadhg Beirne steal at the lineout as repeated sloppy errors punctured the visitors' momentum.

Munster punished Ulster for not taking their chances as O'Donnell powered over from a well-worked maul just after the half hour mark.

Carbery's conversion came back off the post and while it was going from bad to worse on the scoreboard for Ulster, they lost another one of their key leaders as John Cooney's head wound was reopened after a clash with Rory Scannell and off went the scrum-half.

The bonus point was secured just before the break as Goggin got over for his second try after the Munster pack hammered at the Ulster line for several phases.

It was Carbery's pass that put Goggin over and the out-half then added the extras for a resounding 29-0 half time lead.

To their credit, Ulster showed some signs of life after the restart and they were rewarded for their bright play when Cave ran through Keith Earls and Carbery to score. Billy Burns bisected the posts with the conversion to cut the gap to 22 points. That was as good as it got however.

It proved to be a mere consolation however as Munster clicked into gear again and got over for a fifth try through captain Peter O'Mahony after another stunning Carbery pass.

Carbery then scored the try of the evening as he collected Wootton's pass to run clear from 45 metres to score a wonder try in front of the on-watching Joe Schmidt.

Carbery converted his own try before he handed the reins to Ian Keatley, who was barely on the pitch before he slotted a conversion following Sammy Arnold's try.

To make matters worse, John Andrew went to the bin for an infringement in the build up to make it an even tougher end game for the beaten visitors.

The retuning Keith Earls helped himself to a try late, as did Wootton which Keatley again converted to complete the rout.

Munster - A Conway; K Earls, D Goggin, R Scannell (S Arnold 64), A Wootton; J Carbery (I Keatley 66), A Mathewson (D Williams 52); D Kilcoyne (J Cronin 52), N Scannell (K O'Byrne 64), S Archer (C Parker 64); T Beirne (J Kleyn 59), B Holland; P O'Mahony, (capt) T O'Donnell (A Botha 64), CJ Stander.

Ulster - P Nelson (M Lowry h-t); C Gilroy, D Cave, A Curtis (C Ross 74), A Kernohan; B Burns (J Hume 66), J Cooney (D Shanahan 34); A Warwick (E O'Sullivan, 64), A McBurney (J Andrew 66), R Kane (T O'Toole h-t); A O'Connor (capt), I Henderson (K Treadwell 20); M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel.

Ref - D Jones (Wales)

Online Editors