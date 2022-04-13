New head coach Graham Rowntree urges Munster fans to ‘stick with us’

Soon-to-be Munster head coach Graham Rowntree believes he is the right man to lead the Munster province into a new era. Photo: Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree has urged Munster supporters to ‘stick with us’, as the former England international gets set to take over as the province’s head coach next season.

Rowntree has signed a two-year contract, and will begin his tenure as Munster boss on July 1, when he takes over from Johann van Graan, who will join Premiership strugglers Bath this summer.

The incoming head coach confirmed that there are no immediate plans to hire a director of rugby, and that means the current coaching structure will remain the same under Rowntree.

“I’d say (it will be) a similar looking coaching setup,” Rowntree said.

“That’s for me to finalise in the near future. I’ve got some plans. I’ve spoken to certain people. But in answer to your question, it will be a similar looking coaching ticket.”

Rowntree has already begun his search for a new attack and defence coach, with IRFU performance director David Nucifora overseeing each of the appointments.

Although Rowntree has been part of a Munster coaching ticket that has flattered to deceive in recent years, the 50-year-old believes he is the right man to lead the province into a new era.

“Stick with us. Stick with us,” he told supporters.

“You know, we’ve not been far off. It’s finishing off, isn’t it? We have been in finals and semi-finals. Stick with us.

“We are going in the right direction. What more can I say than that? Why do I believe? It’s the group of players we’ve got here and the guys coming through.

“I’m proud, for such a famous club, such a fanbase, such a following, such a great group of players. I’m so proud. It’s my dream job this, and I’m looking forward to getting into it next season.”