Munster's World Cup-winning Springbok duo available for Leinster showdown

Munster centre Damian de Allende will be available to face Leinster along with international team-mate, RG Snyman. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster will be able to call upon their two World Cup-winning signings for Saturday's showdown with Leinster after Johann van Graan confirmed that both RG Snyman and Damian de Allende are available for selection.

The South African duo have considerably boosted Munster's firepower and supporters may get a first glimpse of them in a red jersey at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Although De Allende arrived at the club carrying an injury from his time in Japan, the centre has been back in full training in recent weeks and by all accounts, has been looking sharp.

Should he come through the rest of the week unscathed, De Allende is expected to partner Chris Farrell in what would be a new-look midfield.

Snyman is set to start in the second-row and will bring an array of explosive talent to the engine room.

"They are available for selection," Van Graan said via a video press conference today.

"We still have a few training sessions left this week. Obviously we didn't have all of the training sessions last week.

"Like all other players, if they come through the training sessions this week, then both of them will be eligible for selection for Saturday evening."

While having two such quality players available will come as a huge boost for Munster, the province are also dealing with the news that Joey Carbery will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The out-half has suffered another setback in his rehabbing of a serious ankle injury that dates back to last summer in a World Cup warm-up game with Ireland.

"The most important thing at play is Joey," Van Graan insisted.

"He’s been working very hard on his rehab and he’s done everything that the medical team asked him to do.

"Unfortunately, in the next step of his rehab, he went to the specialist again and it wasn’t great news.

"Firstly, it’s important we look after him. Joey is very positive, and he has been ever since the first time I’ve met him.

"Together with David (Nucifora) and Andy (Farrell) we met up and reassured him we’ve got his back. Munster and the IRFU are with him on his journey to a full recovery.

"Like we said, he’s out for an indefinite time so we’ll take it day by day with him now until he returns."

Asked if Carbery requires further surgery to solve the problem, Van Graan responded:

"I’m not a medical person. We’ll look after him every step of the way. I wouldn’t want to speculate any further on the matter.

"Joey’s very important not only to Munster, but to Irish rugby so it’s important we look after him for the long months ahead.

"Joey's a quality man. He's got a real positive outlook on life. Out of everyone that's disappointed, he'll be the guy most excited to fight his way back. This will take time, but he's got a lot of good support."

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony echoed Van Graan's sentiments, adding:

"It’s disappointing for Joey.

"As a player and friend with him, not to be playing alongside someone of his calibre, his quality of rugby. I’m just disappointed for him.

"But he’s a resilient young fella. He’s more than capable of getting through his rehab, it’s just a bit longer than he thought.

"He’s prepared to do what it takes to get himself back fit. We’re all there to give him a hand whenever he needs it and back him up. It’s disappointing not to have him involved. The impact he has is second to none."

Online Editors