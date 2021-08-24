Munster's pre-season plans suffer blow as Bath pull plug on Thomond Park friendly

Munster's pre-season plans have been dealt a blow after Bath pulled out of their friendly on Saturday week.

Johann van Graan's side had hoped to welcome the Premiership outfit for one of their two games against English opposition before they kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign on the weekend of September 24.

According to statements from both clubs, the fixture can't go ahead as Bath are unable to travel due to Covid-19.

“We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture and apologise to all supporters planning to attend," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and wider rugby community remains our top priority.”

Munster are working on coming up with an alternative fixture as they look to prepare their players for the upcoming season.

The province had hoped to welcome fans back to Thomond Park for the game and had sold tickets. They will provide an update on refunds if a replacement opponent cannot be found.

They take on Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, September 11 but will be keen to have another hit out.

Like all the Irish provinces, last year's finalists are waiting to learn their URC schedule.

Despite there being less than a month to go until the new season, the competition has yet to reveal its fixture list.