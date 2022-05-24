Munster’s Jack Daly suffers devastating setback with ACL injury

Jack Daly of Munster leaves the pitch with an injury against Leinster

Jack Daly’s sudden rise to prominence in Munster has suffered a devastating setback after the province revealed the Kerry flanker suffered an ACL injury and will be seen by a specialist.

Daly is not alone as confirmation of Munster’s lengthening injury list compounds the humiliation of last weekend’s defeat to a second-string Leinster side in Dublin.

Jean Kleyn sustained a neck injury and has undergone a scan and will be managed by the medical department. It is not expected to be a long-term injury.

Andrew Conway had an aggravation of his previous knee injury and will be assessed this week to determine his availability.

Alex Kendellen was removed following his HIA and will undergo the return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

In good news, Craig Casey and Stephen Archer will return to training this week following their respective illnesses.

Peter O’Mahony (stinger), Damian de Allende (chest) and Simon Zebo (chest/rib) return to full training this week.

Continuing to rehab are Neil Cronin (ankle), John Hodnett (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), RG Snyman (knee).

Munster travel to face Belfast in the URC quarter-finals on Friday week.