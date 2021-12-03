MUNSTER will be permitted to register players from outside their European squad until Wednesday in news that will ease the pressure on their coaching team ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps on Sunday week.

With 34 members of their squad and management isolating at home or in hotels in Ireland and 14 still in a Cape Town hotel after testing positive for Covid-19, the province are stretched as academy chief Ian Costello trains a contingent of internationals and young players in preparation for the huge fixture. Although the quarantine period ends on the eve of the game, it’s likely Munster will have to press on without players who were in South Africa.

Loaning players from other provinces looks to be off the table, with Leinster coach Leo Cullen confirming it had not been discussed with him. It seems far more likely that Munster will supplement their squad with players from the All-Ireland League (AIL).

“Nothing has been talked about,” Cullen said ahead of his side’s clash with Connacht tonight. “It hasn’t been discussed here as of yet.”

Any loan players will bolster a side that could include Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa if they can recover from injury, while internationals Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne, Damian de Allende, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway will all be involved.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan said the province intend to fulfil the fixture as long as nothing else goes wrong.

“As things stand, yes, as long as we can field a squad of 23 players who can go out there and represent Munster, we intend to complete the fixture and to take the field against Wasps,” he said.

Flanagan also revealed that the group of 14 still in Cape Town are “largely asymptomatic” or experiencing “mild symptoms”.

Leinster, meanwhile, hope to have Jamison Gibson-Park back for their European opener against Bath at the Aviva Stadium while Jack Conan and Johnny Sexton could play some role in their first two European games.