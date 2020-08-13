| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster's Covid case highlights how rugby's restart is balanced on a knife-edge

Testing times: Members of the Munster squad face an anxious wait to see if anyone else reports symptoms of coronavirus. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Testing times: Members of the Munster squad face an anxious wait to see if anyone else reports symptoms of coronavirus. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Testing times: Members of the Munster squad face an anxious wait to see if anyone else reports symptoms of coronavirus. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Testing times: Members of the Munster squad face an anxious wait to see if anyone else reports symptoms of coronavirus. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

A week out from Irish rugby’s big return, and just as we were daring to look to the future with some semblance of positivity, a first Covid-19 case has brought everyone crashing back to reality once again.

The last couple of weeks have been dominated by talk of meat factories and clusters, but news of one of Munster’s academy players testing positive is another sobering reminder that everyone in society is at risk of contracting the virus.

Sport has a habit of wrapping us in a safe cocoon, and within that bubble, people often view players as some sort of superhumans who are immune to life’s daily pressures.