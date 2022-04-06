The 10th anniversary of Ulster’s whirlwind Heineken Cup quarter-final win over Munster in Thomond Park is coming up this weekend.

It’s unlikely to be marked with a reunion, by either side. Still, lots of folks in the full house that day will remember the impact. It was one of those games where the underdogs arrived under the radar, tipping their cap to the aura around Thomond Park, but promptly got up on their hind legs and bit lumps out of everything that moved.

That win gave Ulster their first trip to a Heineken Cup semi-final since the foggy days of early professionalism when they won the trophy in 1999 at a packed Lansdowne Road. More than that, it confirmed their new place in the pecking order as one of the better teams in Europe, never mind Ireland. For Munster, it was their third defeat in four games, a run that started with losing away to Aironi, a now defunct Italian franchise.

If you had told the home team that beating Leinster in the Magners League final the previous year was in fact the end of the trophy line, you’d have got a cool response. If you’d illustrated it with a scenario where in 2022 two of their three senior coaches already had their bags packed, and the third was swinging in the wind, they’d have said that kind of stuff simply wouldn’t happen in Munster, a world-renowned rugby brand.

Yet this is where Munster are parked as Johann van Graan prepares the squad for European action in Exeter on Saturday. Above the line they can’t buy a win over Leinster; below the line, whether it’s a row with their referees, or junior clubs who feel unloved, or women who have just been knocked back in their bid for equality, Munster has become the gold standard in ugly optics.

A few days ago in the Sunday Independent, we alluded to the balance of sporting power in Limerick, where the county’s hurlers and footballers are on course to achieve excellence in both codes. Just two seasons before Ulster were trimming Munster in the Heineken Cup, the Limerick hurlers were on strike and the county had to put out a second string in the Munster Championship. The footballers at least weren’t withdrawing their labour but neither were they shooting the lights out.

From their current perch of achievement and respectability, however, the Limerick GAA clan must look at the current crisis over in the High Performance Centre in UL and wonder are Munster having a laugh. From a chief executive who has passed up any number of opportunities to grab hold of the wheel and drive on, to a coaching team where more of them are out than in.

Still Munster are guided week in week out by men who are locked into leaving: head coach Van Graan and assistants Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira. The odd one out is Graham Rowntree.

The former prop is running around the field wondering if there will ever be the comfort and certainty of another scrum. It’s understood he interviewed for the vacancy to be left by Van Graan a month ago, but is still none the wiser. What seemed like a flurry of initial activity to address the issue by IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora has been replaced by a period of stasis.

How does that make Rowntree look? He has declared his interest, put his best foot forward, yet still seemingly has no idea if his application is considered good, bad or indifferent. Rowntree’s coaching career is stuffed with experience of high-end rugby, from the Lions down through Test rugby with England and Georgia and the club game. He has always been a specialist forwards coach and is contracted in that role with Munster until 2024, having kicked off after the 2019 World Cup.

He seems to like Limerick and Limerick seems to like him. Which is not to say that Van Graan’s successor, if it’s not Rowntree, will feel the same way. In this space a while back we suggested that bringing Declan Kidney home from London Irish as a Director of Rugby, with a reach below the line into the non-professional side of the house, made sense.

Extricating Kidney from Hazelwood would involve jumping through a few hoops. Getting Mike Prendergast out of Paris would involve obstacles too. The longer the process takes, the fewer coaches become available. The deeper you get into the season, the less likely a club are to play ball - why should they?

Yesterday, Munster captain Peter O'Mahony did as you expected him to do, and made light of the slow train running to a destination as yet unclear. He said that players are good at parking that stuff, that he had confidence in those charged with completing this journey, that 'good players' don't get distracted from what really matters.

This really matters. Making good choices about the people who run your organisation has a direct link to your bottom line. Giving confidence to your supporters that you know the difference between a powerhouse operation with a connection to every parish in the province and a ramshackle outfit that lurches from crisis to crisis - that really matters.

Munster are wedded to the IRFU on this one because their financial woes have left them suckling on Lansdowne Road. That is a story in itself. What seemed like a stunning assault delivered by Ulster 10 years ago, a one-off smash and grab, was really a warning bell for a long period of attrition.