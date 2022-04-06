| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster’s coaching uncertainty sums up how far the province has fallen

Brendan Fanning

Munster head coach Johann van Graan with senior coach Stephen Larkham, both of whom are set to depart in the summer. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Munster head coach Johann van Graan with senior coach Stephen Larkham, both of whom are set to depart in the summer. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan with senior coach Stephen Larkham, both of whom are set to depart in the summer. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan with senior coach Stephen Larkham, both of whom are set to depart in the summer. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The 10th anniversary of Ulster’s whirlwind Heineken Cup quarter-final win over Munster in Thomond Park is coming up this weekend.

It’s unlikely to be marked with a reunion, by either side. Still, lots of folks in the full house that day will remember the impact. It was one of those games where the underdogs arrived under the radar, tipping their cap to the aura around Thomond Park, but promptly got up on their hind legs and bit lumps out of everything that moved.

Most Watched

Privacy