Munster’s Andrew Conway trains with Ireland as approval granted for Páirc Uí Chaoimh return

Andrew Conway could make a late bid for inclusion in Ireland's Rugby World Cup plans after being called up to train with the squad this week.

The Munster winger missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury and hasn't played for Ireland since the win over England in the 2022 Six Nations.

He missed out on selection for the initial 42-man training squad which has been working together for a month, but has a proven track record under Andy Farrell.

And, while he has not formally been added to the panel, his involvement in training could see him come into the mix in the competitive back-three area where Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, James Lowe, Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O'Brien and utility back Jamie Osborne are vying for the final slots.

Ireland's first warm-up game against Italy takes place in three weeks' time, while they also face England and Samoa before Farrell names his final 33-man squad.

It is not known whether an injury has opened the door for Conway at this point.

Farrell is still sweating over the situation surrounding his captain Johnny Sexton who remains in the dark about his disciplinary fate.

The three-man EPCR disciplinary Committee chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC heard evidence on Sexton's misconduct charge on Friday and is expected to deliver its judgement on Monday.

Sexton's behaviour towards the match officials in the aftermath of Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle is under the microscope and the province also face a charge of failing to control their skipper who missed the final through injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have been granted approval to host Super Rugby winners The Crusaders at Páirc Ui Chaoimh next February.

The friendly will see the United Rugby Championship holders face Rob Penney's side on home soil for the first time and sees them return to the home of Cork GAA where they beat South Africa A last November.